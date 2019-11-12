JOHANNESBURG - Workers at national carrier South African Airways who face imminent job cuts are paying the price for years of graft and mismanagement, the main opposition Democratic Alliance said on Tuesday.
The move has also angered unions, with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) accusing SAA of informing workers of its intentions through a media statement rather than directly.
On Monday SAA said it had informed all its 5,146 employees that it was embarking on a restructuring process which may lead to job losses for approximately 944 workers.
Acting chief executive officer Zuks Ramasia said the airline had commenced a consultation process with all employees in line with section 189 of the Labour Relations Act. The act requires an employer to consult with recognised labour unions and keep abreast employees who may be affected by the restructuring.
On Tuesday DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said SAA was one of many state-owned enterprises that had fallen prey to poor management and corruption, singling out former chairwoman Dudu Myeni who faces charges in court of pushing corrupt deals while at the airline's helm, contributing to its financial woes.