SARB to announce MPC decision on interest rates

JOHANNESBURG - The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision press conference will be held today where the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will announce the repo rate.

Today’s repo rate announcement will be the first one for 2021.

Last week a Reuters poll forecasted that the SARB will keep the repo rate at 3.50 percent. For the poll, 17 out of 20 economists expected that SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago will hold the rates steady.

The other three economists predicted that the repo rate will be lowered by 25 bps.

Last year the final MPC decision for 2020 left the repo rate unchanged. At the time, Kganyago said that the implied policy rate path of the Quarterly Projection Model indicated no further repo rate cuts in the near term.