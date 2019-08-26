Hlengani Mathebula, SARS Chief Officer for Governance, International Relations Strategy and Communications, testifying at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria. File photo: Jonisayi Maromo / ANA.

Chief Officer of Governance, International Relations, Strategy and Communication CAPE TOWN - The South African revenue services (Sars) announced that it has decided to terminate its

Hlengani Mathebula's employment contract.





Sars said in a statement: " F ollowing interactions and information exchange between Sars and Mr. Mathebula, it has been concluded that both p arties should, and have agreed to end the employment relationship."





"Sars wishes Mathebula well in respect of his future endeavours. Mathebula remains committed to making a contribution towards the Republic of South Africa, in whatever future capacities he may hold. He wishes SARS well in fulfilling its mandate for the benefit of the people of the Republic of South Africa."





This comes after Sars placed Mathebula on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of a disciplinary process in respect of serious allegations of misconduct.





According to Sars, the reason for the suspensions is due to ongoing comprehensive review of the whole Sars leadership by the commissioner in terms of good governance in response to the report on the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by Sars or the “Nugent Report”.





