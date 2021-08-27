Sars brings out the big guns: man sentenced to 48 years in jail for tax fraud

A MAN who defrauded several taxpayers, Khathutshelo Mashau, was sentenced to 48 years’ direct imprisonment after being found guilty on charges of theft, fraud and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca), the SA Revenue Service (Sars) said in a statement today. The Boksburg Magistrate’s Court heard how Sars had received a complaint from a taxpayer that his personal income tax refund was paid into an incorrect bank account. Sars conducted an investigation and found that the refund was paid into an FNB account in the name of Mashau.

It was also found that several refunds for other taxpayers were paid into the same account. The affected taxpayers denied having knowledge of the FNB account that received the refunds. They also stated that they did not request that their personal information and bank accounts be changed to Mashau, Sars said. Mashau also had another bank account with Capitec, into which four fraudulent personal income tax refunds were paid. No recoveries were made as all monies were withdrawn when the investigation started. Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter warned taxpayers to use only registered tax practitioners to assist them with their tax affairs.