SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter tenure extended by President Cyril Ramaphosa

Kieswetter’s contract was meant to expire at the end of April, where a new Commissioner was meant to be appointed.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter have agreed to extend the tenure of the Commissioner beyond the end of his term to enable an orderly transition in the organisation,” the Presidency said in a statement.

In March 2019, President Ramaphosa appointed Kieswetter, in terms of Section 6 of the South African Revenue Service Act, for a five-year term that started on 1 May 2019.

The decision was informed by the recommendation to the President from the Minister of Finance that the recommended candidate of the independent selection panel be appointed.