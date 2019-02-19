Sars has obtained a Warrant of Execution in the North Gauteng High Court on Monday against controversial businessman Adriano Mazzotti. Photo: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has obtained a Warrant of Execution in the North Gauteng High Court on Monday against controversial businessman Adriano Mazzotti, according to a report published on the EFF website. The report states that according to the court document, it is for the payment of R33.95 million plus interest, which Sars claims Mazzotti owes it in terms of the Customs and Excise Act.

The documents do not specify exactly why and how this amount is determined. It only states that it relates to a company called Realtime Investments of which Mazzotti is deemed to have been in charge over the period in question.

In terms of the Warrant of Execution, the sheriff of the court must attach the movable property of Mazzotti at a premises in Hyde Park, Sandton.

According to Sars, Mazzotti was given the opportunity to make written representations in order to consider his liability in terms of the act. To date, according to Sars, he has failed to do so and that is why Sars is claiming the unpaid debt.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE