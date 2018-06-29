The South African Revenue Services is encouraging people to move away from paper and eFile. File photo: INLSA





From the 1st of July, the revenue service will no longer provide certain forms at their branches including forms to register





1. As a taxpayer (IT77C for companies and IT77TR for trusts)

2. As a VAT vendor (VAT101)

3. As an employer (EMP101)





Also forms to apply for tax directives ((IRP3(a), (b), (c) and (d)) will be available at a Sars branch too.





The abovementioned transactions along with the filing of income tax returns, payments and the uploading of supporting documents can be done electronically through eFiling. Those who need help can check out Help-You-eFile or speak to someone at the contact centre if they get stuck.





With tax season coming soon, Sars has also increased the size threshold of files from 2MB to 5MB.





The increase in digital transactions will mean that there will be a significant decrease in the costs of printing, paper and couriers. It will also cut down on the traffic that goes in and out of the Sars offices, which was one of the objectives from Sars for this year's tax season.





VAT vendors





Recently Sars issued a warning to all VAT vendors, they either had to pay up or they would face administrative penalties and/or criminal prosecution.





According to Sars, those who had outstanding documents are urged to sort out their compliance status by submitting any outstanding documents or they will be in hot water.













- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

DURBAN - The South African Revenue Services (Sars) is getting rid of drop boxes used for paper boxes documents in an effort to become more digital and encourage people to use eFiling.