CAPE TOWN – The Commissioner of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) Edward Kieswetter on Thursday launched the re-established Large Business Centre at its new premises in Woodmead, Johannesburg.
Speaking to chief executives of top companies, Kieswetter presented the value proposition that the re-established Centre would offer to bring about voluntary compliance among corporate South Africa.
Corporate income tax is the third-largest revenue contributor, having brought in 16.6 percent of the total revenue in the 2018/2019 financial year, according to the Sars statement.
Sars said its Vision 2024, introduced by Kieswetter, was to build a smart modern Sars with unquestionable integrity, which was trusted and admired by all stakeholders, as well as its international peers.
“Kieswetter identified that the strategic objectives that will drive the Large Business Centre will be a focus on voluntary compliance, effective and efficient revenue collection, and enhancing service and Sars’s relationship with large business.