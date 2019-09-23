File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - The SA Revenue Service (SARS) on Monday warned taxpayers that Friday's planned strike by workers in the banking sector could affect tax refunds. In a statement, SARS encouraged taxpayers to ensure they were not affected by the strike.

"To this end, taxpayers are encouraged to submit their payments two business days in advance and similarly, conduct any tax transactions that may result in a payment to SARS, two business days in advance."

Tens of thousands of workers are expected to down tools on Friday in protest at planned retrenchments in the banking sector.

The Banking Association of South Africa will be heading to court on Wednesday in a bid to interdict the strike action by the South African Society of Bank Officials (SASBO).

South African banks are urging clients to use digital channels as the industry prepares for what could be its biggest strike since 1920.

“Banks will be operating as usual on the day,” the Banking Association South Africa said in an emailed statement on Monday. Lenders “are taking the necessary precautions to minimize disruption” related to the proposed protest action on Friday by the South African Society of Bank Officials and the Congress of South African Trade Unions, it said.

- African News Agency (ANA)