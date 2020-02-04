DURBAN - The South African Revenue Service's (Sars) work will now be informed by data-driven insights, self-learning computers, artificial intelligence and the interconnectivity of people and devices.
Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said, "We cannot ignore the power of a data and technology enabled organization, and the impact it will have on the future world of work. We can however prepare for it by consciously and actively managing the interplay between human effort and artificial intelligence. Today we take a conscious step towards building a smart modern SARS, with unquestionable integrity, that is trusted and admired".
The Sars of the future must be able to respond to this new environment while fulfilling the organisation’s higher purpose of enabling government to build a capable state that will ensure the well being of all South Africans.
The Sars Commissioner has emphasised the need to boost the organisation’s technological capacity and deriving insights from data, for a 're-imagined Sars of the future'.
The Commissioner has also been on an extensive consultation campaign with staff which has redefined Sars’ strategic objectives.