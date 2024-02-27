Sasol committed to climate targets, but not ‘at all costs’

South African petrochemical firm Sasol is committed to a 30% cut in carbon emissions by 2030, but wants “a balanced debate” that weighs the economic impact of climate targets, its chief financial officer (CFO) said yesterday. Sasol, the world’s biggest producer of fuels and chemicals from coal and gas, and a major carbon emitter, has recently faced criticism from environmental activists and some investors over its climate targets.

The company was forced to cancel its annual general meeting last November after it was disrupted by climate protesters. A major part of Sasol’s plans to cut emissions is a 25% reduction in the use of coal, both as a key input and energy source. It plans to replace coal as a raw material, first with gas and eventually biomass, once it becomes economically viable, CFO Hanre Rossouw said. Sasol has signed up 600 megawatts of renewable energy supply contracts, with 500MW having reached financial close.