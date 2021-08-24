Sasria to increase premiums following unrest

THE South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) will increase its premiums to cover a rise in reinsurance costs following some of the worst unrest in decades, the head of the state-owned company told Reuters. More than 300 people died and about 3 000 stores were looted when protests and violence erupted last month, sparked by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma, but later driven by anger over poverty and inequality.

Sasria, which was set up after private firms stopped underwriting risks relating to political violence because of unrest during apartheid, relied on reinsurance contracts to pay part of the billions of rand in claims it generated. But the cost of those contracts were now increasing, managing director Cedric Masondo told Reuters by phone. “We will increase the rate driven by the increase in reinsurance,” he said, adding the timing had not been finalised and declining to say by how much.

A circular communicating the decision to Sasria agents — local private insurers — was published on its website and dated August 4. It said the increase would be effective from October 1. As the only entity offering insurance coverage for political risks, such as strikes or protests, that could mean firms across the country that want protection were in line for higher premiums, although Masondo said it was still deciding whether all clients would be affected. The insurer’s standard coverage offered by agents runs to a maximum of R500 million, while an additional R1 billion is available to bigger firms that approach Sasria directly.