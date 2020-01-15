South Africans have resolved to save money this year, according to the results of an online YouGov survey commissioned by YouTube. Photo: Pixabay

DURBAN – South Africans have resolved to save money this year, according to the results of an online YouGov survey commissioned by YouTube. According to the survey, 59 percent of South African adults have set this as a primary goal for 2020. To “eat healthier” (49 percent) and to “exercise more” (47 percent) are also important resolutions for adults in South Africa, showing South Africans’ significant interest in acquiring healthier habits.

Learning/improving a skill are also key resolutions for adults in South Africa, with 34 percent planning to “learn a skill for work” and 27 percent planning to “learn a new hobby”. Of all South African adults who want to learn a skill for work or a hobby in 2020, 59 percent plan to improve business-related topics (e.g. project management, public speaking etc.) while a further 48 percent said they’d like to improve/learn about technology (e.g. coding). Another popular area was self-care and self-development, which involves activities like meditation, mindfulness etc, with 54 percent of those surveyed saying this was an area they’d like to improve/learn or start in 2020.

Setting personal goals at the beginning of the year is an increasingly common tradition. Survey data shows that 82 percent of South Africans have set resolutions for the new year before and, of these respondents, 69 percent managed to achieve their last set of New Year’s resolutions.

Technology plays an important role in not only monitoring the achievement of these goals, for example, through a mobile app to measure calorie intake, but also to access quality content, for example, to learn new workout routines or healthy food recipes. South African adults who have ever made a New Year’s resolution indicated that YouTube (46 percent), social media (43 percent), and mobile apps (42 percent) are important platforms that they used to help them achieve their last New Year’s resolutions.