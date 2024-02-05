Shell Downstream SA appoints Aluwani Museisi as new country chair

He succeeds Hloniphizwe Mtolo, who has served Shell South Africa over the past nine years, the company said in a statement on Friday.

“We would like to thank Mr Mtolo for his considerable contributions to Shell South Africa, and we wish him well in his future endeavours,” it said.

Museisi previously headed Shell South Africa’s corporate relations, where he was responsible for communications, government relations, social investment, transformation and external relations teams. His background includes significant roles in both the government and private sectors.

“I am honoured to accept the responsibility of leading an exceptional team, making a difference and deepening our external and internal partnerships. I am eager to work collaboratively to drive innovation, sustainability, nation building, inclusive growth, and to provide more and cleaner energy,” said Museisi.