Shoppers take note: Pick n Pay recalls three brands of peanut butter

Citing health risks, JSE-listed retailer Pick n Pay on Saturday says it is recalling No Name Smooth Peanut Butter, Eden Smooth Peanut Butter and Eden Crunch Peanut Butter, which are sold throughout the country.

All stocks of these products had already been removed from all stores countrywide. No other peanut butter brand at Pick n Pay was involved in the recall, it said in a statement.

“The health and safety of our customers is our priority. Customers who might have bought these peanut butter products are urged to return them to Pick n Pay for a full refund if any product has an expiry date between now and July 2025. If any customer has concerns, they are quite welcome to return these products whether or not they fall within this expiry date, or whether products have been opened or not,” it said.

The retailer explained that following in-house standard testing, these products were found to have higher than regulated levels of Aflatoxin, which might constitute a health risk.