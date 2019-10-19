INTERNATIONAL - Add Singapore to the list of headaches for sugar producers.
The country, one of Asia’s biggest per capita consumers, plans to implement a ban on ads for packaged drinks with very high sugar content in a health campaign. The move joins government crackdowns on sugar consumption from Chile to South Africa.
Sugar has become one of the most despised ingredients, thanks to its calorie count and associations with obesity. It’s so reviled that U.S. cities from Philadelphia to Boulder, Colorado, have levied taxes against sugary drinks and companies including PepsiCo Inc. have pledged to cut back. Even chocolatier Hershey Co. has expanded its offerings of products with less sweetener.