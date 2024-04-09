I am delighted to announce that Siphelele Dludla is to head the news desk of Business Report (BR) as news editor. Dludla, who has been part of the BR team for many years, has demonstrated a strong nose for news coverage and excellence in reporting.

His reporting often graces the front page as the lead story with his content often being shared with Independent Media carrier titles, The Star, The Mercury and Cape Times. Dludla, like fine wine, just gets better over time. As Dludla takes on this new chapter in his journalistic career, I wish him all the best. Readers can be assured of a top quality read every day with Dludla taking on a key leadership role at Business Report, which has an established national footprint and online and print presence.

Biography of Dludla Dludla, 39, is a Johannesburg-based journalist at BR who has been writing on economics, statistics, investment, trade, and government policy. With his incisive pen, Dludla has been at the forefront of economics reporting in the country, unpacking major developments such as the National Budget, monetary policy decisions, and important data such as inflation and unemployment figures, just to name a few.

He has covered a number of beats in the media industry for more than 10 years, including political economy, business, entrepreneurship, start-ups and SMEs. Born and raised in Durban, Dludla read his undergraduate degree in Communications Studies and English at the University of Zululand, and also graduated with a BA Honours in Journalism and Media Studies from Rhodes University. The father of two now lives permanently in Johannesburg and commutes between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to go milk cows and teach young boys stick-fighting whenever an opportunity arises.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to transition to the production side of this very important newspaper at such a juncture for our country and the economy, as we head towards these crucial general elections. “With the assistance of the great team led by Adri (Senekal de Wet, editor-in-chief at Independent Media) and Philippa (Larkin, executive editor of BR), I am confident that together we will be able to take BR to newer heights,” Dludla said. During his spare time, Dludla enjoys time with family and friends over a braai with a cold non-alcoholic beer in hand, exercising, catching up on reading novels – preferably biographies – and watching sport.