SITA committed to a sustainable future with ISO14001:2015 re-certification across six offices

JOHANNESBURG – SITA, the technology provider for the air transport industry, has taken another step towards its ambition to be carbon neutral by 2022 by securing ISO14001:2015 (Environmental Management Systems - EMS) re-certification for six SITA offices globally.

SITA achieved ISO 14001:2015 for six offices between 2014 and 2019 (now re-certified for three more years). That brings the total to seven SITA offices now globally certified, which together account for over 40 percent of SITA’s office-based staff. The offices are based in Atlanta, Burlington, Geneva, London, Montreal, Rome and Singapore.

“This is a clear demonstration to our customers, partners and the air transport industry of how SITA is working towards a sustainable future and it supports our ambition to be carbon neutral by 2022. We will continue to do this through our Planet+ program, with clear objective setting and measurement, focusing on reducing our travel footprint, sustainable workplaces and carbon offsetting,” said Barbara Dalibard, CEO, SITA.

“We are committed to understanding and managing our environmental impacts wherever we are in the world. We do this through our corporate environment policy, measuring environmental data at 26 key sites, which represent 81 percent of our workforce.”

SITA first began gathering environmental data at SITA locations in 2011, including electricity, water and paper consumption, IT asset recycling, air travel mileage and more. In 2014 SITA took a strategic decision to adopt ISO 14001 as its framework for managing environmental impacts and ensuring best practice around environmental management.