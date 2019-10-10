Minister of Small Business Development (SBD) Lindiwe Zulu addresses a small business event. The portfolio committee on SBD on Wednesday commended the department and its two entities for achieving an unqualified audit and clean audits, respectively. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

PORT ELIZABETH – The Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development said in a statement on Wednesday that it welcomed the performance and financial annual reports of the Department of Small Business and its entities for the 2018-19 financial year. The Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) and Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa) achieved clean audits, whereas the department received unqualified audit with some findings, the statement said.

The department and its two entities, Seda and Sefa, all appeared before the committee on Wednesday to brief the committee on their annual performance reports for the 2018/19 financial year

Committee chairperson Violet Siwela, who has previously served as the Human Settlements MEC in Mpumalanga (actually between 2015 and 2018), said that while the report said Seda's and Sefa's performance was rather outstanding, the committee felt that the department itself had performed quite well.

“Unqualified audit is a big step in the right direction, considering that the department did not have an organogram in the year under review. We recommend that it pays attention on the areas of concern that were raised by the Auditor-General to achieve a clean audit,” Siwela said.