CAPE TOWN - The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training, Connie September commends higher institutions extra efforts in accommodating the Department of Higher Education and Training’s registration challenges.

This comes after universities have announced that they are allowing prospective students a second window to apply for admission at tertiary institutions.

Some of the universities who will be allowing walk-in applications include Sol Plaatje University in the Northern Cape and the University of South Africa (UNISA).

“Whilst taking issue with the short period within which they had to respond to the new policy, the institutions nevertheless welcomed the decision of free education for the poor. It is worth noting that these institutions are now working with each other in a coherent way due to the new policy”, said September.

“We must also welcome the efforts made by the institutions to take the opportunity to make improvements in the manner applications are processed, as well as the installation of more technologies and volunteers to assist the process”, added September.

As part of her constituency work, September had undertaken visits to various institutions where she says she observed a “steady but organised registration of students including first time applicants, who decided to do walk-in applications”.

September’s visits to various Higher Learning institutions is set to continue throughout the registration period.

The Chairperson says that she was informed that the Minister of Higher and Education and Training, Hlengiwe Mkhize, had sent letters to various insttutions, informing them of their grants in December 2017.

“Some of the institutions informed me of the desire to get students to be accountable and ensure that the throughput is improved. Engagements with TVET Colleges do not appear as coherent, hence the Department needs to provide more capacity to certain institutions,” she said.

“We must allow students to take up their much needed opportunity by allowing them to register in an uninterrupted manner.”

She finally called on political parties to refrain from interrupting the registration process at universities and emphasised the importance of working in unison.

