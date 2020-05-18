South Africa drink makers puzzle on how to ease alcohol ban

The so-called booze ban -- imposed on March 27 to reduce the temptation for social gatherings and ease pressure on hospital emergency wards -- has helped South Africa earn a reputation as having one of the strictest lockdowns in the world. Tobacco products are also banned, while citizens are only allowed to exercise outdoors between 6am and 9am more than two months after the country’s first case of Covid-19 was discovered.

Industry leaders met with government officials on Friday and had “open-minded, collaborative and constructive talks” about how to resume trading alongside a broader easing of a lockdown to contain the coronavirus, Richard Rushton, chief executive officer of wine and spirits maker Distell Group Holdings Ltd., said in an interview. Alcoholic drinks may be available by the end of the month, he said, though details on how to trade safely have yet to be finalized.

JOHANNESBURG - Converting bars into beer-collection points and staggering liquor-store opening hours: Just two of the proposals put to South Africa’s government by drinks makers desperate to lift a 50-day ban on alcohol sales.

The tight restrictions have been hailed as a success, with the country’s 219 recorded fatalities a fraction of the deaths suffered in many other countries such as Italy and Spain. But the move has com e at a cost, with millions expected to have lost their jobs amid a deep economic contraction.

As many as 80,000 small businesses ranging from farmers to craft brewers may be on the verge of collapse as a direct result of the alcohol ban, Rushton said. Distell’s earnings are likely to be as much as 65% lower in the year through June, according to a trading update, with sales of popular drinks such as Klipdrift brandy and Hunters Dry cider halted in the company’s biggest market.





The company’s shares have slumped 41% this year, compared with a 13% fall on the FTSE/JSE Africa All Share Index.





South Africans have instead resorted to home brews, with recipes for ‘pineapple beer’ widely shared on social media and Whatsapp groups, while commercial drinks have been available from illegal sources. Meanwhile storage facilities have been filling up, with Anheuser-Busch InBev NV needing special permission to transport beer from manufacturing plants to depots to avoid having to pour it away.



