CAPE TOWN - South Africa collected two awards at a ceremony hosted by Mozambique's Prime Minister, Carlos Agostinho do Rosário for the Mozambique International Trade Fair (FACIM) on 3 September 2017.

The Mozambique International Trade Fair (FACIM), a renowned trade fair which originated back in 1964, hosted its 53rd edition this year.

The Fair attracts investors, exporters, producers and buyers globally.

South Africa enjoyed great scrutiny by taking home the award for the Best Pavillion and a Johannesburg-based company which specialises and produces audible and visual signalling devices, Kama Industries was voted the Best Exhibitor at FACIM 2017.

This exceptional achievement has fired up fellow attendees with uncontained excitement.



“This award talks to South Africa’s high regard for Mozambique in general, and FACIM in particular, and the seriousness with which we approached the exhibition. All of these are reflected in the number and calibre of companies that we bring here, and an effort that we make in putting up an aesthetically pleasing pavillion that stands out from the rest through its structure, branding, mix of sectors and calibre of companies", said The High Commissioner of South Africa in Mozambique, Mr Mandisi Mpahlwa, who received the country’s award, after coming third last year and second in 2015.

Mpahlwa said that SA pavillion is unique in that the 20 companies assisted by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) apprehends the imagination of the judges as it showcased tangible products.

Kama Industries' Product Specialist, Urban said he was proud of the recognition his company and his country received.



“People who visited my stand were impressed by all the interesting audible and visual signalling devices that we displayed because they literally saw, touched and heard them, much to their fascination. The award will surely give our company more exposure in Mozambique and hopefully this will translate into business as we are looking at exporting our products to the country,” said Urban proudly.

