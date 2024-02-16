South Africa Post Office signs contract with Ethiopian airlines

The joint Business Rescue Practitioners, (‘BRP’s’) of the Post Office, Anoosh Rooplal and Juanito Damons have announced a contract with Ethiopian Airlines has been signed to provide airmail services to additional international destinations. This follows the partnership with Swiss Air and the consequent reinstatement of international mail service to Europe and Japan with Swiss Air in October 2023.

The partnership with Ethiopian Air will enable the Post Office to deliver and receive mail from China. Ethiopian Air will deliver the mail four times a week to their hub in Addis Ababa from where mail will be transported to the various African destinations. All African countries, excluding those sharing the border with South Africa, where mail has and will continue to be delivered by road transportation, will be included.

Rooplal said “With the new partnership, we intend to clear all the back log mail to China and the respective African countries during February”. Outgoing international airmail services which include Expedited Mail Service, Airmail parcels and Airmail Registers, can be tracked via the Post Office website. Airmail destined for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands were cleared in December 2023, through Qantas Airways, which the Post Office contracts with on a month to month basis.