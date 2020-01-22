JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) should be retained as a national airline but requires substantial restructuring, the governing African National Congress (ANC) party’s Secretary General Ace Magashule said on Wednesday.
SAA is running short of cash after the government failed to provide 2 billion rand ($138 million) of emergency funding it promised when the airline entered a form of bankruptcy protection last month.
“We emphasise at this point that SAA should be retained as a national airline, which will require substantial restructuring. The Cabinet should take the operational decisions needed to achieve this,” Magashule told reporters, during a briefing on a recent meeting of ANC leaders.