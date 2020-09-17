South African banks prepare for the worst, hope It doesn’t come

JOHANNESBURG - South African banks have made their rainy-day provisions.

Now, they must wait and see whether the funds set aside will be enough to manage a potential torrent of bad debt and ease pressure on their earnings in coming months.

The country’s so-called “Big Four” experienced a profit slump deeper than that seen during the global financial crisis in the six months ended June after a spike in credit impairment charges as they grappled with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and a nationwide lockdown. Their return on equity fell to 9.2% from 15.4% a year earlier, according to South African Reserve Bank data.

A report by PwC, covering results at Standard Bank Group Ltd., FirstRand Ltd., Absa Group Ltd. and Nedbank Group Ltd., estimates their charges soared by a combined 130% in the first half of 2020 from a year earlier, while profits before provisions grew 4.4%.

Front-loading credit impairments should help banks produce a better result in the next six months as they navigate through further fallout from Covid-19. The lenders must contend with an economy in its longest recession since 1992, leaving customers more vulnerable to joblessness. Unemployment probably surged to 35% in the second quarter, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.