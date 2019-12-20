JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s cabinet rejected proposals to limit the size of farms and to establish a dedicated fund in the nation’s land-reform process, Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza said.
An advisory panel set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July submitted a report containing 73 recommendations on the land-reform process. Of those, the cabinet endorsed 60 and noted three others, according to the Department of Agriculture.
The proposal on farm sizes was rejected because “agricultural conditions vary across the country,” Didiza told reporters Thursday in Pretoria, the capital. “While in one place where rainfall is good and the land fertile, a far smaller farm would be needed than a farm in one of the more arid areas.”