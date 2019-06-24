South African companies that participated in last week's 15th edition of the Mining Week exhibition in Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of the Congo said it yielded good trade leads and tangible results. File picture: Independent on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - South African companies that participated in last week's 15th edition of the Mining Week exhibition in Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of the Congo said it yielded good trade leads and tangible results. Most of the companies were funded by the department of trade and industry (the dti).

Power Plant Electrical Technologies managing director Shawn Shanahan said he held productive meetings with potential buyers.

"There are new opportunities opening up with other mining groups that we must take advantage of. We should also look at expanding these platforms to other areas like Kolwezi where there are daily mining activities that can benefit a lot of companies back home," Shanahan said in a statement via the dti.

Carsin Engineering representative Ian Carr said his company was able to gather valuable market intelligence.

"What we also realised is that there are no other mild steel tubing companies operating in the area," he said.

The senior engineer for Moser Engineering, Maarifa Kidoge, said it was important for South African companies to keep marketing their products in the DRC to take advantage of developments in that country's mining industry.

South Africa’s foreign economic representative to the DRC Siphamandla Kumkani said he was impressed by the appetite among Congolese companies to work with South African counterparts.

"The South African exhibitors were very busy throughout the event and we expect an increase in the number of bankable trade leads from this part of the DRC. Further, it is also expected that a number of exhibitors might increase by a bigger margin when the event is held next year," Kumkani said.

