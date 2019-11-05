JOHANNESBURG - South African consumer confidence dropped to the lowest level since Cyril Ramaphosa became president as the outlook for the economy dimmed.





The consumer-confidence index fell to -7 in the third quarter from 5 in the previous three-month period, FirstRand Ltd.’s First National Bank said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. That’s the weakest level since the fourth quarter of 2017, when uncertainty over who would take over from Jacob Zuma as leader of the ruling African National Congress weighed on sentiment.



