JOHANNESBURG - Activity in South Africa’s private sector shrank for the ninth consecutive month in January albeit at a slower pace, as weak demand, lack of investment and power cuts weighed on output and new orders, a survey showed on Wednesday.
IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 48.3 in January from 47.6 in December, remaining below the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction.
All five subindexes in the survey were in contractionary territory, although output and new orders fell at a slower pace than in the previous month.