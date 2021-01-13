South Africans aim to be wealthier in 2021 - survey

DURBAN - South Africans aim to be wealthier in 2021 according to a survey carried out by Game. The survey showed that 67 percent of South African look to start a new business or ‘side hustle’ to supplement their income. Of the 67 percent, 76 percent said that the aim was to supplement their income, while 56 percent aimed to be self-sufficient and not rely on an employer and 44 percent were looking to follow their passion in 2021. When asked to rank the expenses of starting a side hustle, respondents said: Access to tech – like cellphones, laptops, printers and data Operating costs – like petrol, transport, supplies and material

Setting up a workstation or office – office furniture and office supplies

Marketing or advertising Many respondents have high hopes for the income they will be able to generate despite the high expenses. 28 percent of South Africans are expecting to make over R20 000 per month while 23 percent expecting to make between R5000 and R10 000.

University

69 percent of respondents whoe are going to university said that will supplement their income through casual work (such as working in restaurants, retail stores or bars), while 50 percent look for work that is aligned to their area of study.

33 percent said they were looking for work within the university, such as tutoring or assisting with admin, while 17 percent were tapping into the gig economy – through work as an uber driver or doing deliveries.

Excluding fees, university students ranked accommodation as their number one expense, followed by technology, stationery and course material, and petrol and transport, respectively.

Health

The survey also showed that 69 percent of South Africans aim toward better health and wellness for the new year.

According of the survey of the 67 percent, 40 percent identified perceived costs as a barrier to this goal, while 17 percent identified a lack of time.

33 percent of the respondents who are aiming toward better health and wellness said that they were spending between R250 and R500, while 32 percent were spending less than that.

Only 10 percent of respondents were spending over R1000 and only 3 percent were spending more than R3000 per month.

