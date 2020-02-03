JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped deeper into contraction territory in January as employment and inventories fell despite a recovery in new sales orders, a survey showed on Monday.
Growth in Africa’s most developed economy has been meek for the last decade and is set to remain so as nationwide power cuts by state firm Eskom hit business activity and consumer confidence.
The central bank expects economic growth of 1.2% in 2020, higher than the International Monetary Fund’s forecast last week of 0.8%. The country needs growth of at least 3% to tackle soaring unemployment and poverty and lure back investors.