File image: IOL

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s rand weakened for a second straight session on Wednesday, after dismal U.S. manufacturing data raised fears of a global recession and underscored the damaging effects of the prolonged trade war between Washington and Beijing.



At 0630 GMT the rand was 0.26% weaker at 15.3750 per dollar from an open of 15.3300, extending losses for the month to nearly 1.7%.



