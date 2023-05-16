Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursCareersInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Independent Online | Business Report
Search IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursCareersInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

South Africa’s unemployment rate remains highest in the world

An unemployed South African man holds a self-made advertising board offering his services at a traffic intersection in Cape Town. This comes as the economy likely entered a technical recession due to intensified rolling power cuts with Eskom implementing Stage 6 load shedding. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

An unemployed South African man holds a self-made advertising board offering his services at a traffic intersection in Cape Town. This comes as the economy likely entered a technical recession due to intensified rolling power cuts with Eskom implementing Stage 6 load shedding. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Published 1h ago

Share

South Africa’s unemployment rate has remained the highest in the world in the three months to March, as the country battled a number of economic headwinds.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) today said the rate of unemployment inched up slightly by 0.2 of a percentage point from 32.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2023.

This comes as the economy likely entered a technical recession due to intensified rolling power cuts with Eskom implementing Stage 6 load shedding, crippling growth and investment prospects.

Stats SA released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the first quarter of 2023.

The QLFS showed that there were 179 000 more people who were unemployed in the first quarter of this year compared to the previous quarter.

More on this

This has put the total number of unemployed workforce to 7.933 million.

However, the number of employed persons increased by 258 000 to 16.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

As a result, the unemployment rate according to the expanded definition decreased by 0.2 of a percentage point to 42.4% in the first quarter, down from 42.6% in the fourth quarter.

Additionally, the number of people who were not economically active for reasons other than discouragement decreased by 209 000 to 13.2 million.

The discouraged work-seekers decreased by 87 000 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 resulting in a net decrease of 296 000 in the not economically active population.

Stats SA said the formal and informal sectors recorded increases in employment of 209 000 and 107 000, respectively.

Finance, community and social services, and agriculture recorded the largest employment gains, however, private households, trade, mining, construction and manufacturing recorded job losses.

The youth remained vulnerable in the labour market, with the first quarter of 2023 results showing that the total number of unemployed youth (15 - 34 years) increased by 241 000 to 4.9 million, while there was an increase of 28 000 in the number of employed youth to 5.6 million during the same period.

This resulted in an increase in youth unemployment rate by 1.1 percentage points to 46.5% in the first quarter.

BUSINESS REPORT

Related Topics:

recession2023EskomStatsSAStatistics South AfricaSouth AfricaUnemployedLoadsheddingWorkers RightsFree Market EconomyGDPNational Government

Share

Recent stories by:

Siphelele Dludla
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe