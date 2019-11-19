JOHANNESBURG - Southern Africa faces further drought through March as land preparation and planting of summer crops gets underway, even after most parts of the region received near-normal rainfall through early November, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network.
“Seasonal forecasts indicate enhanced chances of below average seasonal rainfall totals, raising concerns on the backdrop of the severe drought of the 2018-19 season,” the Washington-based institution, known as FEWS NET, said in a report on its website.
The forecast echoes a United Nations report in August, which said as many as 12 million people in the region faced food insecurity by March next year as a result of the worst drought in almost 40 years.