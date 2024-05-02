Southern African region might have to import food on SA’s reduced maize yield

University of KwaZulu-Natal’s agricultural expert has warned that much of the Southern African countries would have to import food as South Africa was looking at a 20% reduction in maize yields while the region had suffered on average 50% losses of the staple food crops. Professor Tafadzwanashe Mabhaudhi from UKZN’s School of Agricultural, Earth and Environmental Sciences, on Tuesday said South Africa did not have much of a surplus to export significantly or buffer the region.

Mabhaudhi said the region was contending with diverse and complex issues that were putting pressure on the food system, resulting the rise in food inflation which has crippled households’ ability to access diverse food for their requirements. “Already we have seen a lot of households suffering because of the current levels of inflation, the implications of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on food prices,” he said. “The implications again on oil prices which then translate to food price inflation and all of those things are acting to make it more difficult for households to be able afford food, especially the households that purchase food from retail outlets such as retail supermarkets.

“The environment and extremes that we have been experiencing in the weather, be it floods, drought or heat as in the previous years, are also making it challenging for subsistence farmers who would rely on crops they produce to cover part of the households food requirements.” Mabhaudi was speaking at the inaugural provincial Food Imbizo in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. The Food Imbizo convened multi-stakeholder dialogues for democratic food governance in South African cities and towns aiming to scan the food governance environment.

Mabhaudi said there were several types of interventions that one could consider directed at different aspects of the food system, and key risk change production in terms of how the sector coped with droughts, floods and yield. “There are behavioural interventions that we can consider in terms of food choices and how we get people to be more aware of their food choices. How do we de-stigmatise under-utilised indigenous and traditional crops, some of which are nutritious, drought-tolerant and could be assisting in times like this to diversify and stabilise food supply,” he said. “There are policy level interventions that we need to consider in terms of the current policy landscape. So what sort of policy interventions do we need and how do we build the evidence from the work we are doing with the communities that we can take to the national space to inform some of these policies and to bring about the change in thinking.”