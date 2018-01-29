CAPE TOWN - The group executive of research and advisory for Empowerdex, Nomzamo Xaba will be on the panel discussion of the effects of current and future regulation on the investment industry.

Other members joining Xaba for this discussion will be ASBIP President, Sibongiseni Mbatha and Leanne Jackson, Market conduct strategy adviser at the Financial Services Board.

The Raging Bull summit is the financial industry’s biggest summit yet. The summit hopes to be a platform for investment opportunities and to facilitate discussions on various investment topics.

Top performers across a range of sectors in the investment industry will be recognised at the awards show afterwards.





FACTSHEET:

Xaba studied at the University of Johannesburg.

She obtained a Bachelor's degree in the field of study: Accounting and Business/Management.

She has qualifications in BCom Accounting and NDip in Internal Auditing.

Xaba has also completed certificate courses in both Project Management and Strategic Management.

She is a lead transaction advisor on transactions with JSE listed Contributing Issuers, as well as international firms looking to set up operations in South Africa.

Nomzamo has extensive experience as a project manager in the financial services sector in South Africa

She also has a role as the General Manager for Empowerdex Audit, an Audit Firm that has been approved by IRBA to issue B-BBEE Certificates.

