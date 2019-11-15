Statistics SA said yesterday in its inequality trends report that labour market income was the largest contributor to inequality when compared to other income sources, while remittances contributed the least.
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said South Africa stood out as one of the most unequal countries in the world by most measures.
“There is growing recognition that persistently high levels of inequality can have serious detrimental effects on a society and its economy,” Maluleke said.
“For all of these reasons, it becomes clear why reducing inequality is such a critical task from a policy perspective.”