Stay-at-home trend ’will boost demand for entertainment and energy-saving appliances’

THE demand for home entertainment, energy-saving appliances and solar panel installations is set to increase as a result of the stay-at-home trend prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to international home appliances maker Electrolux. Electrolux’s managing director for South Africa, Murray Crow, said: “Consumers are cocooning and equipping their homes for a ‘hometainment staycation’, because they never know when the next hard lockdown may be enforced.”

Crow said more people were cooking and entertaining in the comfort of their homes, which meant there was an opportunity for growth in the appliance and home entertainment space. In the entertainment space, the kitchen and the television were expected be the centrepieces of home entertainment shared with family and friends. High-tech appliances were increasingly in demand. Another shift the company has seen is a greater consumer focus on health, hygiene and sustainability.

According to the company, Electrolux seeks to offer products and solutions that enable consumers to save energy and water and reduce their environmental footprint. The company has plans to become climate neutral in its operations. Working towards the company’s 2030 goal of zero carbon emissions, Electrolux has invested R15 million with the introduction of renewable energy at its industrial site in Benoni. Crow said he anticipated that the relaunch of the AEG brand next year would entrench and grow the business’s position in South Africa.