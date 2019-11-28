JOHANNESBURG - A global study on the concept of prosperity which targeted Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa found that households in the three African countries had an overwhelmingly positive view on how their situation would change over the next year and most considered themselves prosperous despite their income being less than the average.
The financial prosperity barometer investigated the concept of prosperity across multiple markets and global regions and focused on the relationship between financial services and prosperity in high-growth markets.
The research by PayU, the fintech and e-payments division of international digital company Prosus, found that Kenyans considered education (44 percent) and health (45 percent) as more important indicators of prosperity than being wealthy (38 percent). They also included a loving family and a well-paying job in their top five characteristics of a prosperous person.
In Nigeria, wealth at 48 percent was at the top of the list with a well-paying job at the bottom, while in South Africa the top drivers of prosperity were health, education and a well-paying job.
When asked what the word ‘prosperity’ meant to them, South Africans opted for savings, not having to worry about money, and being happy in their lives as their top three. Nigeria selected being able to afford anything they wanted, being able to help the less fortunate and being happy with their lives. In Kenya, the top three were savings, good health and being able to afford whatever they wanted.