Sugar industry achieves R1bn investment in transformation

SA Canegrowers has announced that, with the disbursement of transformation funding this month, the sugar industry has met its objective of investing more than R1 billion in transformation funding over five years. The industry has endured waves of crises over the past five years, the funding has been critical in sustaining the livelihoods of more than 21,000 small-scale growers and their farm workers.

In January 2024, the South African Sugar Association distributed nearly R176 million in dedicated transformation funding alone. This brings the total paid out to small-scale and black growers as well as land reform beneficiaries between 2019/2020 and 2023/2024 to more than R1 billion. These payments, to which growers contribute 64%, have been distributed biannually over the five-year period.

Through these payments, the industry has been able to help the most vulnerable to absorb the shocks caused by drought and floods, cheap sugar imports, the Health Promotion Levy, Covid-19, and the ongoing crisis in parts of the milling industry. The funding commitment also supported the objectives of the Sugarcane Value Chain Masterplan, the first three-year phase of which concluded in 2023. Since the conclusion of that phase, industry stakeholders have worked together to conceptualise a framework for a second phase of the Masterplan. This new phase would help to continue the work of the first phase, protecting vital jobs within the industry and restructuring it for a sustainable, diversified future.