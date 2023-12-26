Sun International spreads Christmas goodwill with personal mastery books for learners

In the spirit of Christmas generosity, Sun International has donated personal mastery books to Grade 8 girl learners in some of their Adopt-A-Schools around South Africa. Sun International's Central Office, along with Pretoria’s Time Square, Durban’s Sibaya, Wild Coast Sun and Cape Town’s Grand West, participated in the nationwide Christmas campaign, donating 605 copies of “Smile, Shimmer, and Shine" written by Sun International Transformation Manager, Ashnie Muthasamy.

Schools which received books are Ekukhanyisweni Primary in Johannesburg, Glen High in Pretoria, Beacon Hill High in Cape Town and Greenburg Secondary School in Durban. The book addresses various personal challenges faced by South African teenage girls, and covers topics including self-esteem, bullying, body shaming, and effective communication. The "Smile, Shimmer, and Shine" campaign was launched earlier this year at Tembisa High School of Specialisation. “The gift of books holds immeasurable value, especially when tailored to empower and guide young individuals on their journey of self-discovery,” said Sun International CEO, Anthony Leeming. “This initiative speaks to the importance of holistic growth and equipping young girls with the tools they need to navigate the challenges of adolescence with resilience and confidence.”