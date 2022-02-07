Tharisa signs MoU with energy firms to build solar plant to reduce its carbon emissions to net zero

IN AN EFFORT to reduce its carbon emissions and become net zero in the future, Tharisa Minerals, the platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome producer, on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Total Eren, a renewable energy independent power producer, and Chariot, an Africa-focused transitional energy company. The deal is for French-based Total Eren and Chariot to develop, finance, construct, own, operate, and maintain a solar photovoltaic project for the supply of electricity to the Tharisa Minerals PGM mine in the North West province. “The MoU is a precursor to the signing of a long-term Power Purchase Agreement for the supply of electricity on a take-or-pay basis. Anticipated to initially provide 40-Megawatt peak, with demand expected to increase over the life of the Tharisa Minerals mine, adequately covering Tharisa mine’s current energy requirements,” Tharisa said.

Last year Tharisa Minerals outlined its commitment to reduce its carbon emissions by 30 percent by 2030 and become net carbon neutral by 2050. The reduction of the use of grid power by the Tharisa Minerals mine will be accelerated through the implementation of this and other renewable energy projects, the mining company said. Tebogo Matsimela, the head of ESG (environmental, social, governance) at Tharisa Minerals, said: “Tharisa plays a significant part in the global energy transition movement, and we are committed to sustainably producing these key metals. The solar power solution provided by Total Eren is but one of several steps we are taking to ensure our flagship Tharisa Mine, which has a life of mine of over 50 years, has a reduced carbon footprint. “Projects such as this solar development, are achievable with the commitment from our company as well as the commitment from our partners in this venture. We challenge all our business partners to implement initiatives that will ensure that we will make our planet a better one for all while providing sustainable returns to our stakeholders, community, and shareholders.”

Fabienne Demol, the executive vice-president and global head of business development of Total Eren said: “We are excited to work with Tharisa on this unique project, which is one of the first of its kind on the African continent, with a dedicated focus on supplying electricity, using renewables, to a single user. Our proven global expertise in solar generation, together with the knowledge of Chariot will showcase our capabilities to deliver sustainable renewable energy projects for the benefit of … Tharisa, and the mining industry.” Total Eren spokesperson Solange Petit de Bantel said the project would be implemented on an Independent Power Producer basis and fully financed by sponsors, Total Eren, and Chariot together with their BEE Partner, leveraging non-recourse Project Finance. Total Eren has 151 MWp of solar PV plants in operation in Egypt, Burkina Faso, and Uganda, and is actively developing solar PV and wind projects across Africa.