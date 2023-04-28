Data revealed on Friday showed that the average price of a household food basket was over R5 000 in April. This was according to the April 2023 Household Affordability Index compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD) group.

The April 2023 Household Affordability Index tracks food price data from 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries in Johannesburg (Soweto, Alexandra, Tembisa and Hillbrow), Durban (KwaMashu, Umlazi, Isipingo, Durban CBD, Hammarsdale and Pinetown), Cape Town (Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Philippi, Langa, Delft and Dunoon), Pietermaritzburg, Mtubatuba (in Northern KwaZulu-Natal), and Springbok (in the Northern Cape). In April 2023: The average cost of the Household Food Basket is R5 023,95.

Month-on-month: The average cost of the Household Food Basket increased by R57,75 (1,2%), from R4 966,20 in March 2023 to R5 023,95 in April 2023.

Year-on-year: The average cost of the Household Food Basket increased by R481,02 (10,6%), from R4 542,93 in April 2022 to R5 023,95 in April 2023 (see Table 1, below). The following foods increased in price:

Foods which increased in price in April 2023 by 5% or more included: onions (11%), maas (5%), tomatoes (8%), spinach (11%), cabbage (8%), green pepper (16%), canned beans (5%), apricot jam (8%). Foods which increased in price in April 2023 by 2% or more included: maize meal (3%), rice (2%), cake flour (3%), stock cubes (2%), soup (2%), full cream milk (2%), eggs (3%), chicken feet (2%), gizzards (4%), chicken livers (3%), fish (2%), butternut (2%), cremora (2%), tinned pilchards (2%), and brown bread (2%). In April 2023, food baskets decreased in Springbok and Mtubatuba.

Food baskets increased marginally in Joburg and Durban, while increases in Cape Town and Pietermaritzburg were much higher. The Joburg basket increased by R0,86 (0,0%) month-on-month and increased by R457,98 (10,0%) year-on-year to R5 021,07 in April 2023. The Durban basket increased by R9,26 (0,2%) month-on-month and increased by R297,62 (6,5%) year-on-year to R4 880,67 in April 2023.

The Cape Town basket increased by R162,08 (3,3%) month-on-month and increased by R659,43 (14,9%) year-on-year to R5 089,85 in April 2023. The Springbok basket decreased by R92,52 (-1,7%) month-on-month and increased by R377,50 (7,6%) year-on-year to R5 337,51 in April 2023. The Maritzburg basket increased by R77,19 (1,6%) month-on-month and increased by R633,72 (14,6%) year-on-year to R4 969,54 in April 2023.

The Mtubatuba basket decreased by R6,57 (-0,1%) month-on-month and increased by R516,05 (11,2%) year-on-year to R5 143,81 in April 2023. Statistics South Africa’s latest Consumer Price Index for March 2023 shows that headline inflation was 7,1%, and for the lowest expenditure quintiles 1-3, it is 11,3%, 10,7% and 9,2%, respectively. CPI Food inflation was 14,4% (for CPI Food & NAB, it was 14%, and the PMBEJD used the figure excluding non-alcoholic beverages).

Stats SA Producer Price Index for March 2023 showed agriculture was 5,2%. Workers The National minimum wage is R25,42 an hour and R203.36 for an 8-hour day.

In April 2023, with 17 - working days, the maximum minimum wage for a general worker was R3 457,12. “Workers work to support their families. Dispersed in a worker’s family of 4 persons, the NMW is reduced to R864,28 – this is below the upper-bound poverty line of R1 417 per capita per month,” the PMBEJD said. The April 2023 cost of a basic nutritional food basket for a family of four persons is R3 499,59

“On our calculations, using Pietermaritzburg-based figures for electricity and transport, and the average figure for a minimum nutritional basket of food for a family of four, puts electricity and transport, taking up 58,2% of a worker’s wage (R2 011,50/R3 457,12). Food is bought after monies for transport and electricity have been paid for or set aside (leaving only R1 445,62 – for food and everything else), and so, in April 2023, PMBEJD calculates that workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 58,7% (having R1 445,62 left after transport and electricity, and with food costing R3 499,59). In this scenario, there is no possibility of a worker being able to afford enough nutritious food for her family,” PMBEJD further stated. “If the entire R1 445,62 all went to buy food, then for a family of 4 persons, we are looking at R361,41 per person per month. This is below the food poverty line of R663,” PMBEJD said. Women and children

In April 2023, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet was R892,14. Over the past month, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R17,43 or 2,0%. Year-on-year, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R91,79 or 11,5%.

In April 2023, the 2023/4 annual grant increase came into effect. The child support grant was increased by R20, from R480 to R500 per child per month, an increase of 4,2%. In April 2023, the child support grant of R500 is 25% below the Food Poverty Line of R663 and 44% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet (R892,14).

Household domestic and personal hygiene products The April 2023 Household Domestic and Personal Hygiene Index shows an increase of R6,19 (0,7%) month-on-month. Year-on-year, the household domestic and personal hygiene products index increased by R142,15 (18,1%), bringing the total average cost of basic household domestic and personal hygiene products to R927,99 in April 2023 (See page 5 of April 2023, Household Affordability Index).