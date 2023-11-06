There was a time when transformation in rugby was hotly debated. In 2015, the Springbok coach at the time, Heyneke Meyer, announced the names of the team that would play at the Rugby World Cup, and caused a public outcry because of the non-selection of deserving black players and the poor performance of the Springboks at the time. The then minister of sport and recreation Fikile Mbalula had to issue the following message in response to the intense transformation debates:

“The minister takes this opportunity to remind all South Africans that we are delivering sport under conditions that were not chosen by ourselves. We have accepted these objective and subjective conditions under which we had to operate to change the sporting landscape. We realised earlier on that there are no short-cuts, neither works fiction nor magical divine solutions to achieve transformation goals. “We inherited a sporting system wherein there were agreements reached at the time of the unity talks (driven by the National Sport Council) in sport that included the concessions of hosting of the successful IRB World Cup in 1995 and the much-vaunted 50/50 representation in the Springbok Team post the World Cup period. With the passage of time, we in retrospect will agree that had those concessions been implemented in the past 20 years of our nascent democracy, history would be written and interpreted differently. “It is for these reasons, amongst others that, we from the onset prepared ourselves to join hands with all South Africans whose purpose and objective is unity, social cohesion and nation building through sport, to find realistic and forward-looking policies and strategies that would yield the desired transformation results in the interest of rugby and safeguarding the interests of all rugby players. To this end, the ministry would like to remind, indulge and sensitise all South Africans of the work we have embarked on and continue on a daily basis, under challenging circumstances and navigating complex delicate terrains,” he said.

South Africa's flanker and captain Siya Kolisi (2nd R) on bus) lifts the Web Ellis Cup as he rides with teammates on a bus during the Springboks Champions trophy tour in Soweto on November 2, after South Africa won the France 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against New Zealand. Photo: AFP These were difficult days for the sport. Transformation seemed like an impossible dream. This is not too long ago in the history of our young democracy – only eight years. The minister of sport and recreation had to drive this agenda, leading from the front and using powers invested in him to force change. As a result, some drastic measures were also implemented – such as quotas and the withdrawal of the rights of rugby, cricket, athletics and netball bodies to bid to host international tournaments in South Africa. An act that sent a clear message that change must be forced. Some commentators, such as Stephen Grootes, had the following to say about this decision:

“If one ever wants a demonstration of how little our society has transformed since 1994, one only need look at our national rugby and cricket teams. It is so obvious that they are white-dominated – that it is easier for white people to reach the top in those fields only because of our history – that you would have to be one-eyed not to see it. South Africa's flanker and captain Siya Kolisi (R) holds the Web Ellis Cup from a bus, next to assistant coach (L) Mzwandile Stick during the Springboks Champions trophy tour in Cape Town on November 3, after South Africa won the France 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against New Zealand. Photo: AFP “Now, Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula has decided enough is enough, and he is going to act. He has decided to withdraw the rights of our rugby, cricket, athletics and netball bodies to bid to host international tournaments here. This act demonstrates that this issue of sports transformation is not so much about demographics as it is about legitimacy. And some sports, particularly rugby, only have themselves to blame for squandering it away.” Eight years later, we are singing a different song about “our boys”.

We are celebrating the diversity of the team that has made us world champions for the fourth time. We watched them demonstrate resilience and grit on international fields, thereby showcasing the real spirit we embody as a nation. The spirit that enables us to continue to choose peace in spite of our difficulties and challenges, when others have predicted that we should be having an “Arab Spring” of our own by now. Social media debated who made Siya Kolisi – Minister Fikile Mbalula, or coach Rassie Erasmus? Erasmus tells a story of how difficult his life was when he made Kolisi the captain. He was called names and rebuked by his own community. His children were tormented at school, but he stuck to the decision. Today, everyone can see the impeccable leadership qualities that Kolisi has and he is being celebrated for them. In this World Cup, the Bokke showed us the power of ONE, that it only takes ONE to make a difference.