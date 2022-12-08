The first South Africa International Industrial Expo & China South Africa International Trade Expo kicks off in Johannesburg

The three-day expo will run until Wednesday with over 70 top industrial Chinese manufacturers and suppliers’ participation. The expo focuses on industrialization. The exhibition portfolio includes Agricultural Machinery, Automobile, Motorcycle Parts & Accessories, CNC Machinery, Construction & Decoration, Engineering & Construction Machinery, Hardware & Tools, Health & Medicine, Industrial Equipment & Components, Power Equipment, etc.

The 1st South Africa International Industrial Expo & China (South Africa) International Trade Expo formally kicked off on Monday at Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg. Organized by Golden Bridge Expo South Africa, Ry Agri South Africa in partnership with Small Enterprise Development Agency Johannesburg branch – the three day event themed ‘Together, Growing Industries’ seeks to foster network, joint ventures and exchange of ideas among the participants, which is expected to boost trade partnerships between Chinese and South African firms. As a model of China-South Africa agricultural machinery cooperation project, Ry Agri South Africa provided strong support for the local affairs of the exhibition. “The exhibition is a beneficial platform to forge stronger synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan. We expect a lot of partnership between South African and Chinese companies," Thulani Mpetsheni, Director of Export Promotion and Marketing, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, said at the opening of the three-day expo.

He called on Chinese firms to collaborate with local investors so that South Africa can acquire the technology needed to manufacture goods for the South African region as well as other international markets. According to Golden Bridge Expo, the organizer of the event, more than 70 companies will showcase the latest machinery in Agricultural Machinery, Automobile, Motorcycle Parts & Accessories, CNC Machinery, Construction & Decoration, Engineering & Construction Machinery, Hardware & Tools, Health & Medicine, Industrial Equipment & Components, Power Equipment sectors, mainly come from Shandong Province and Henan Province, which are major provinces in China's machinery and equipment manufacturing industry Yousuf Fa, General Manager of Golden Bridge Expo South Africa, said that over 2,000 delegates are expected to visit the expo that focuses on driving growth in South Africa's manufacturing sector.

“After the three-day event, all samples from exhibitors will be shifted to the Golden Bridge Expo’s warehouse which can provide long term displaying to all South African business people.” said Fa, “Exhibition+Overseas Warehouse is the new development direction of modern exhibition, South African buyers will be able to check the samples of settled enterprises and negotiate with them at any time. It is conducive to shortening the delivery time of products and improving trade efficiency. It does provide local buyers with convenience in trade links such as sample check and transportation.” Ms. Cumisa Majavu, Information officer, Seda Johannesburg Branch, said that the expo is very significant to South African entrepreneurs because it gives the business community an opportunity to interact with advanced equipment manufacturers from China. "We are encouraging entrepreneurs to ensure they utilize the opportunity to modernize the industrial sector," She noted.

