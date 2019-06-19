This ‘Old Johannesburg revisited’ and prime located in Parktown North was one of the highest value priced properties sold in 2018 by Pam Golding Properties. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Parktown North, Parkview, Parkwood and Parkhurst, The “Parks” has maintained its appeal as one of Johannesburg’s most sought-after residential areas. The suburbs are known for their trendy and vibrant lifestyle, al fresco dining and excellent location close to prestigious schools, making them the ideal option for families looking for value-for-money homes in a safe environment.

"We have achieved excellent results in our areas which comprise Parktown North, Parkview and Parkwood, selling 60 homes in the past year," said Byron Thomas and Jonathan Tannous, who were recently named as Pam Golding Properties’ top national agents for 2018.

They attribute their success, despite the prevailing socio-economic challenges that has seen house price deflation in many housing markets across the country, to their “consistent and honest communication” with sellers and their extensive knowledge of the area that allows them to attract and retain clients.

Sales activity in these suburbs has remained consistent in recent years, with home prices starting from R3 million and up to R11 million.

"These well-established suburbs boast a strong sense of community, and offer a range of amenities that include several parks and upgraded public spaces," said Thomas and Tannous.

The agents are also involved in school sports events in the area, and contribute towards the maintenance of the Parkview Library gardens.

Lightstone property data also shows considerable interest from younger buyers, under the age of 35, indicating that these suburbs’ prime location near to many of Johannesburg’s commercial nodes, including Rosebank, Sandton and the Johannesburg CBD, is also a drawcard.

Popular attractions in the area include the Parkview Golf Course, the Goodman Gallery as well the Johannesburg Zoo and Zoo Lake. Rosebank Mall, Hyde Park Corner and Sandton City shopping centres are a short drive away.

