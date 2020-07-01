The Protection of Personal Information Act is here, is your business compliant?

JOHANNESBURG – The country has been eagerly awaiting the implementation of the remaining provisions of the Protection of Personal Information (PoPI) Act 4 of 2013, the majority of which President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced will come into force on 1 July 2020.

PoPI Act is a privacy statute which provides for information protection requirements applicable to organizations in the private and public sectors. The consequences of non-compliance with PoPI Act are significant and include hefty administrative fines of up to ZAR10 million. Such a fine will be in addition to the reputational damage an organisation may suffer as a result of failing to comply with PoPI Act.

Certain provisions of PoPI Act, including those relating to the establishment of the Information Regulator, came into effect as far back as 2014. The majority of the remaining provisions will commence on 1 July 2020.

These provisions pertain to, amongst others: (i) the conditions for the lawful processing of personal information including its collection, use, storage, transfer, and disclosure; (ii) the regulation of the processing of special personal information such as information on a person’s health, race, religious affiliation or political persuasion; (iii) provisions regulating direct marketing; and (iv) procedures for dealing with complaints and the general enforcement of PoPI Act.

PoPI Act will have far-reaching implications for the processing of the personal information of individuals. For example, businesses that collect, hold, transfer and use individuals’ personal information will have to do so under certain conditions.