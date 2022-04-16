The shift to e-commerce in SA from bricks and mortar

By Yaa Agyare-Dwomoh For the past decade, e-commerce (online retailing) in South Africa has gradually been gaining some traction with limited adoption due to consumer fears of parcel theft, online fraud, high mobile data costs and challenges with last-mile delivery.

In 2019, South Africa’s e-commerce industry was in its infancy stages, accounting for 1.4 percent of the total retail spending and 8 percent of total card payments spent in the retail space. In 2020, e-commerce spending grew by 30 percent while the average brick and mortar (or physical spending) decreased by 12 percent. Due to the national lockdown imposed by the government in response to the pandemic, traditional retailers needed to reform their business models to draw their customers in without the enticements of malls. This accelerated the need for digital innovation, shifting consumer expectations to increased online consumption enabling South Africa to follow global trends. This pushed the pace of change into hyperdrive with some business models thriving and others suffering early retirement.

By the end of 2020, South Africa saw a 50-70 percent growth in e-commerce, with an increased uptake in online retailing, click-and-collect and video streaming. Furthermore, online spending on goods and products (other than travel and accommodation) doubled in 2020, reflecting a 102 percent increase. By 2021, the industry had witnessed an additional 39 percent growth, with e-commerce accounting for 14 percent of the total card payment sales. According to FNB Merchant Services statistics, total online sales increased by 55 percent in 2020 driven by increased spending in less traditional e-commerce industries. By 2021, online spending had grown by another 42 percent with robust transaction values reaching R500 million.

By 2025 the value of e-commerce transactions is expected to surge by 150 percent reaching R225 billion, in response to a shift in consumer behaviours. The market is estimated to reach R400bn by 2025, facilitated by more than 1 billion transactions annually. Currently, e-commerce card purchases are at 8 percent of the total card purchases in South Africa. However, in the next five years, this value is expected to grow to 20 percent with an annual average growth rate of 16 percent. Currently, the South African online e-commerce industry is estimated at just under R200 billion per annum and is continuing to grow rapidly, with companies such as Takealot, Checkers, Pick n Pay and Woolworths adapting to meet new consumer habits.

Clothing, electronics, footwear, household appliances and health products were among the most popular categories in South Africa’s online market, with groceries having witnessed a 54 percent increase since 2019. Accordingly, 64 percent of South African consumers had bought groceries online for the first time and 53% had made their first online purchase from a pharmacy. The pandemic acquainted South Africans with online shopping, highlighting its convenience while enabling the growth of the e-commerce market. The frequency of online shopping is set to increase, however, the focus of retailers needs to be on creating an omnichannel shopping experience that provides consumers with a blended shopping experience of in-store and online shopping. Furthermore, key stakeholders in the market need to innovate and invest to overcome the challenges in the industry as insecurity remains high.