This is how much Thabi Leoka was paid to be a board member at some of the companies she resigned from

The academic qualifications of popular economist, Thabi Leoka, caused a storm on social media after reports surfaced of how much she was paid to be a director on some of the companies. Leoka was accused of faking her PhD degree which she purportedly attained from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Leoka, who served as economic advisor to President Cyril Ramaphosa, is said to have only a Master’s degree. Since the news broke, MTN South Africa yesterday announced that it had accepted Leoka’s resignation from its board. Leoka also left the board of mining giant Amplats. She is also no longer a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

On social media, many people have left with more questions than answers. One user asked how was Leoka allowed to be on many companies board of directors in the country. @VusumuziWaZweli tweeted, “What special skills even with the 'PhD' did Thabi Leoka possess to be on so many boards.”

What special skills even with the 'PhD' did Thabi Leoka possess to be on so many boards. Another user said that the companies should be held liable for hiring her to their boards. "They are accomplices to this saga and must equally account. The least said about government, the better," @TheBlackspice said. Meanwhile, @MaanoMadima posted on X how much Leoka earned while serving on the boards of Remgro, Netcare and Anglo American Platinum.