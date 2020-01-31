DURBAN - When looking at trends in Africa, it's always important not to fall into that all too common trap of seeing the continent as a homogenous entity.
Every country in Africa is different and has its own unique trends and socio-economic drivers. However, when it comes to what's shaping Africa's various property sectors, there are a few trends that appear to be common to most countries.
The rise of e-commerce to drive retail evolution
As Africa's digital transaction ecosystem evolves, the prevalence of e-commerce is increasing at a stellar pace. While the link between online shopping and the built environment isn't immediately obvious, it is very real. For one, as more people choose to shop, transact, and do business digitally, the pressure is increasing on traditional retail environments to shift from being shopping destinations to being holistic family entertainment venues, which for most requires significant adjustments to the way they design and locate their buildings.
The shift to e-commerce being a higher proportion of the overall income stream of retailers also means that many of them will be able to have more control over where they physically locate themselves, making it possible, that many will move away from busy malls in highly congested locations, potentially creating higher demand for decentralised retail property opportunities.